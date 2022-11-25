Robinson (hip) is listed as questionablee for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after returning to a full practice Friday.

After sitting out practice Thursday, Robinson logged a full session a day later, which has him trending in the right direction ahead of this weekend's contest. That said, the wideout's official 'questionable' designation makes his status worth confirming in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Also listed as questionable is WR Devin Duvernay, who was added to Baltimore's injury report after being limited by a hamstring issue Friday. In the Ravens' win over the Panthers last Sunday, Robinson had his best game of the season, catching nine passes for 128 yards.