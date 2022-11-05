Robinson (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Saints, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Robinson was added to the practice report Friday and practiced in limited fashion, but his status appears to be trending in the wrong direction after failing to practice at all Saturday. The veteran's status is crucial with Rashod Bateman (foot) done for the season, and both Gus Edwards (hamstring) and Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) listed as doubtful. If Robinson were unable to play the Ravens would be down to the likes of Devin Duvernay, Isaiah Likely, James Proche and Tylan Wallace as the top pass catchers.