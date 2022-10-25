Robinson failed to see a target in the team's 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Robinson's production dropped off significantly from posting season high's across the board in Week 6 against the Giants. The return of Rashod Bateman (foot) certainly played a role, but Robinson still saw a season-low 24 percent of the offensive snaps. as the Ravens opted to deploy more two tight end sets. Robinson will work to earn more opportunities Thursday against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Posts season highs in Week 6•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Plays season-high 46 snaps•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Held in check despite larger role•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Gets just one target Week 3•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Carves out role in opener•