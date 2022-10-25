Robinson failed to see a target in the team's 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Robinson's production dropped off significantly from posting season high's across the board in Week 6 against the Giants. The return of Rashod Bateman (foot) certainly played a role, but Robinson still saw a season-low 24 percent of the offensive snaps. as the Ravens opted to deploy more two tight end sets. Robinson will work to earn more opportunities Thursday against the Buccaneers.