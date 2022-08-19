Robinson is signing with the Ravens, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Robinson was surprisingly released by the Raiders on Tuesday, but he has found a new team just three days later. The former Chiefs wideout has a better chance to secure a prominent role in a Baltimore receiving corps that lacks established options behind 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman.
More News
-
Demarcus Robinson: Cut by Vegas•
-
Raiders' Demarcus Robinson: Two catches Sunday•
-
Raiders' Demarcus Robinson: Brings speed to Vegas WR corps•
-
Raiders' Demarcus Robinson: Signs with Raiders•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Season-high target count in Week 18•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Tallies third TD of season•