Robinson didn't practice Thursday while he received rest for a groin injury, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Though Robinson's mid-week appearance on the injury report with a groin issue would normally be cause for concern, the fact that the Ravens also attributed his absence Thursday to rest suggests he'll likely be fine for Sunday's game against the Steelers. For the fourth straight week, Robinson looks like he'll be on track to draw targets from fill-in starting quarterback Tyler Huntley, as Lamar Jackson (knee) sat out his 11th straight practice Thursday and is trending toward another missed game.
