Robinson caught four of six targets for 135 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason finale against Washington.

Recently released by Kansas City, the 27-year-old wideout made his case for a roster spot in Baltimore with two long gains on double moves. Both were arguably bad defense rather than great route-running, but it at least keeps Robinson in the mix for a roster spot on a team that has one of the weakest WR depth charts in the league.