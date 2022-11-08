Robinson (groin) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Saints.
With Rashod Bateman (foot) -- who is now out for the season -- limited to 13 snaps in Week 8's win over the Buccaneers, Robinson caught six of his season-high eight targets for 64 yards. As long as he's able to avoid any setbacks Monday, Robinson should continue to see added snaps alongside Devin Duvernay and James Proche, with practice squad elevations DeSean Jackson and Binjimen Victor also mixing in.
