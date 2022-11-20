Robinson brought in all nine targets for 128 yards in the Ravens' 13-3 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran journeyman surprisingly paced the Ravens in receptions, receiving yardage and targets on the afternoon, despite the return of Mark Andrews from his one-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries. Robinson's yardage total was his highest since Week 2 of the 2019 season when he was still with the Chiefs, and with Rashod Bateman (foot) out the rest of the season, it's certainly possible he continues to enjoy an elevated role.