Robinson (sports hernia) underwent surgery Monday, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner reports.
Robinson's recovery from the procedure to address a sports hernia injury shouldn't significantly impact his availability during offseason activities. The impending unrestricted free agent appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Ravens this season, in which span he secured 48 of 75 targets for 458 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Catches 41-yard TD in playoff loss•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Underwhelms in Sunday's loss•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Held in check by Pittsburgh•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Good to go for Week 17•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Sits out Thursday's practice•
-
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Finds end zone Saturday•