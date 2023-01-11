Robinson caught two of nine targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

Robinson played the most snaps of any Ravens wideout, playing 49 of Baltimore's 78 offensive snaps. Despite earning the second-most targets from rookie quarterback Anthony Brown, the veteran wideout's struggles to produce continued. Robinson finished the 2022 campaign with 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns. The 28-year-old stepped into a more prominent role in the offense with both Rashod Bateman (foot) and Devin Duvernay (foot) lost due to injury at different points of the season. Inconsistent quarterback play certainly contributed to Robinson's often lackluster performances. Robinson is set to become a free agent in 2023, so it remains to be seen if the Ravens will resign him this offseason in hopes he could develop into a true threat in the Ravens' passing attack.