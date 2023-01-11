Robinson caught two of nine targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

Robinson saw more playing time than any other Ravens wideout, playing 49 of Baltimore's 78 offensive snaps. The 28-year-old was a popular pickup off the waiver wire after he caught nine balls for 128 yards Week 11 against Carolina, but he followed that up with an unremarkable 23-178-1 receiving line on 37 targets over Baltimore's final seven games of the regular season. With Rashod Bateman (foot) and Devin Duvernay (foot) on injured reserve and with DeSean Jackson having been released ahead of Week 18, Robinson looks as though he'll head into Sunday's wild-card game in Baltimore as the nominal No. 1 wideout, but that distinction doesn't mean much for fantasy purposes. The Baltimore offense is expected to remain a run-heavy one regardless of whether Lamar Jackson (knee), Tyler Huntley (shoulder) or Anthony Brown starts at quarterback this weekend, and tight end Mark Andrews will be the top target when the Ravens do choose to pass.