Wolfe (elbow) and the Ravens have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wolfe finished out the 2019 season on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated elbow in Week 13. When he was on the field, Wolfe turned in one of the better statistical campaigns of his career, posting a career-best seven sacks to go along with a forced fumble and 34 tackles (23 solo). Wolfe seems bound for the starting spot vacated after Michael Brockers' deal with the Ravens fell through earlier this week.