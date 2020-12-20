Wolfe (neck/back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Ravens are banged up along the defensive line in Week 15, as end Calais Campbell (calf) is also listed as questionable for the contest. While Campbell is viewed as more of a game-time decision, Wolfe looks like a better bet to suit up after he put in a full practice Friday. Through his 11 appearances this season, Wolfe has posted 45 tackles and no sacks.