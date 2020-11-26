Wolfe (illness) was listed as a full participant on the Ravens' estimated injury report Thursday.
Wolfe was not among the slew of Ravens to surface on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, and it seems he has bounced back from his unspecified illness. Had Baltimore played on Thanksgiving Night as was initially planned, Wolfe seemingly would have been able to suit up for the contest. Afforded three additional days with the NFL's decision to push the Ravens-Steelers game to Sunday afternoon, Wolfe appears to be in the clear for Week 12.