Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Wolfe (elbow) "should be fine" for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Wolfe was unable to play Week 4 against Washington, but Harbaugh expects it to be just a one-game absence for the veteran defensive end. Through the first three games of the season, Wolfe logged a majority of the defensive snaps in each contest and totaled 12 tackles but no sacks.