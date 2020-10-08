site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Derek Wolfe: Practices in full
Wolfe (elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Wolfe looks set to return from a one-game absence and suit up against the Bengals on Sunday. Barring any setbacks, the veteran defensive end can be expected to draw his usual start on Sunday. He's still looking for his first sack of the season.
