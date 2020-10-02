site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-derek-wolfe-questionable-for-week-4 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Derek Wolfe: Questionable for Week 4
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wolfe (elbow) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington.
Wolfe practiced on a limited basis Friday. If Wolfe can't go Sunday, Jihad Ward would likely slide into his spot as the left defensive end.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read