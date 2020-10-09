Wolfe (elbow) is good to go for Week 5 after sitting out last week with COVID-19-like symptoms, though he never tested positive for the virus, Daniel Oyefusi of the Baltimore Sun reports.

The 30-year-old was already considered questionable for Week 4 with the elbow issue when the symptoms surfaced, so the team opted to play it safe and keep him away from the team for the weekend. Wolfe was able to return to practice as a full participant this week, so it appears he's fully recovered from the elbow issues and the illness.