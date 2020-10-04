site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Derek Wolfe: Ruled out for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Wolfe (elbow) is inactive for Sunday's game versus Washington.
Ravens enter Sunday's game quite banged up, as Wolfe and Justin Madubuike (knee) will sit out, leaving Calais Campbell, Jihad Ward and Broderick Washington as the only healthy defensive ends. Ward is expected to start opposite Campbell. More News
