Ravens' Derek Wolfe: Season-high tackle total in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wolfe totaled a team-high nine tackles (two solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss in Tuesday's 34-17 win over Dallas.
Wolfe posted his highest tackle total of the season as the depleted Ravens cruised past the Cowboys. He's up to 44 tackles this season.
