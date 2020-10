Coach John Harbaugh said Wolfe (neck/concussion) "should be fine" after the Ravens' upcoming bye week, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 30-year-old was inactive for Sunday's win over the Eagles, but he'll have the bye week to rest up before the team returns to practice for the Week 8 matchup with the Steelers. Wolfe has 15 total tackles and is without a sack in four games this season.