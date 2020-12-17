Wolfe (neck) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The specifics of the neck injury remain unclear, but it appears serious enough to force the veteran to miss practice time. Wolfe saw a bit of a dip in his playing time in Tuesday's win over Cleveland, seeing action in just 67 percent of defensive snaps, so the could have been dealing with the injury before Thursday. In any event, if Wolfe is forced to miss game action, Justin Madubuike and Jihad Ward would be in line for an uptick in snaps.