The Ravens signed Johnson on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson has six years of NFL experience on his resume, with his best campaign coming in 2021 when he logged 534 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 100 carries during the regular season with Cleveland. He provided depth at RB for the Jaguars last year, recording 143 yards on 32 carries and 96 receiving yards on 12 catches over 14 contests. Johnson also has experience as a kick returner, which can only help his chances of making Baltimore's final roster. Johnson's signing was precipitated by the absence of Marcus Major, who is dealing with a concussion.