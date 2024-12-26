Henry rushed 27 times for 147 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 18 yards in the Ravens' 31-2 win over the Texans on Wednesday.

Just four days after trampling the Steelers defense to the tune of 162 yards, Henry nearly matched the elite output in a victory over another AFC contender. The bruising veteran added to the second-best rushing yardage total of his career with the second consecutive prolific performance, pushing his season tally to 1,783 heading into a Week 18 home regular-season finale against the Browns on Sunday, Jan. 5, a game where he'll also look to snap a rare five-game touchdown drought before the postseason begins.