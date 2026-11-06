Henry rushed 17 times for 57 yards in the Ravens' 33-10 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night. He also completed one pass attempt for minus-3 yards.

With Joe Fagnano under center, the Jaguars unsurprisingly had the luxury of loading up to slow down Henry, and Jacksonville already came into the contest boasting an elite run defense to begin with. Henry therefore ran into a proverbial brick wall for most of the night, and he finished under 60 rushing yards for the fourth consecutive game. However, help is on the way, as impending trade acquisition Jacoby Brissett could be ready to make his first start for the Ravens as soon as a Week 10 home matchup against the Chargers on Monday night, Nov. 16.