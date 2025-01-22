Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday at his season-ending press conference that the team will "look at" potentially extending Henry this offseason, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Henry is currently heading into the final season of the two-year, $16 million contract he inked with Baltimore after departing Tennessee as a free agent last offseason. The Ravens are now incentivized to restructure the deal -- which carries a potential 'out' for $3.9 million in dead cap -- and it's no surprise that the team would prefer to do so in the form of an extension beyond the 2025 season. Henry is coming off a phenomenal inaugural campaign in purple and black, having compiled 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on a career-high 5.9 YPC across 17 regular-season games, in addition to 19-193-2 through the air. The 31-year-old hasn't yet shown any signs of slowing down, and as long as Henry is playing at an elite level he'll remain a perfect offensive complement to quarterback Lamar Jackson.