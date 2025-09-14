Henry rushed 11 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted during the Ravens' 41-17 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also also committed a fumble recovered by Baltimore.

The offense ran through Lamar Jackson and his pass catchers Sunday, as the star signal-caller finished with four touchdown passes and turned in a turnover-free performance. In contrast, Henry was consistently bottled up, and considering eight of his yards came on one carry, he truly found next to no running room throughout the afternoon. After a spectacular first three-plus quarters of the new season, Henry's fortunes have taken a turn for the worse beginning with his critical fumble in the final period of the Week 1 loss to the Bills. His next opportunity to reverse course will come in a Week 3 home interconference clash against the Lions on Monday night, Sept. 22.