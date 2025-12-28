Henry rushed the ball 36 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's 41-24 win over the Packers.

The Ravens were likely to rely on their run game in the absence of Lamar Jackson (back), though his effectiveness combined with game script led to a particularly impressive showing. He set a new career high with 36 rushing attempts, and he also surpassed 200 rushing yards for the first time since Week 8 of the 2022 campaign, thanks to long rushes of 30 and 25 yards -- the latter of which went for a touchdown. Henry found the end zone three additional times, matching his career high of four touchdowns, with the previous performance coming in Week 14 of the 2018 season. His vintage showing kept the Ravens' playoff hopes alive and marked his fifth straight game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.