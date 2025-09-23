Henry rushed 12 times for 50 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for seven yards in the Ravens' 38-30 loss to the Lions on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Henry was coming off a disappointing 11-carry, 23-yard performance against a tough Browns defense, so in that regard, Monday's production was encouraging on the surface. The multi-time Pro Bowler also recorded his third rushing touchdown of the season on a 28-yard run in the first quarter that answered an early Lions score. However, that was easily overshadowed by Henry's second critical fourth-quarter fumble over the first three games of the season, as he was stripped of the ball at his own 22-yard line with 8:31 remaining and Baltimore trying to overcome a 28-24 deficit. Detroit was able to add three more critical points as a result of the highly favorable field position, helping lead to the upset victory. Henry and his teammates won't have much time to dwell on Monday night's outcome, however, as a road trip to Kansas City for a Week 4 showdown with the Chiefs awaits this coming Sunday.