Henry rushed 24 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns and brought in his only target for 19 yards in the Ravens' 41-23 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Much like he'd done at the expense of the Bills in Week 1 of last season, Henry turned in one of his signature performances right out of the gate, and he struck for his first two touchdowns in the first half from four and 32 yards away. The superstar running back added a three-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter, and he consistently ripped off chunk gains throughout the afternoon at the expense of an overwhelmed Colts front. Henry's workload won't change under new head coach Jesse Minter if Sunday is any indication, and the perennial Pro Bowl back carries a stellar outlook for a Week 2 home matchup against a Saints defense that the Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs gashed for 156 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.