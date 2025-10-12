Henry rushed the ball 24 times for 122 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Ravens. He added one reception on two targets for eight yards.

The Ravens' offensive game plan was to feed Henry as much as possible, limiting the need for Cooper Rush to take to the air. That was effective in the first half, as Henry delivered 18 carries for 90 yards while Baltimore also controlled time of possession. Game script ultimately got away from the team, but this was a needed performance from Henry, both in terms of volume and efficiency. He recorded three rushes of more than 10 yards to top 50 yards for the first time since Week 1. Henry's 25 touches were also his most of the campaign, and he should benefit from the expected return of Lamar Jackson (hamstring) in Week 8, following the team's bye.