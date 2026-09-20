Henry carried the ball 16 times for 68 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Saints.

The five-time Pro Bowler punched it in from one yard out on a wildcat snap late in the first quarter to open the scoring. Henry wasn't able to break any big gains, however, with his longest run going for just eight yards. He's made four trips to the end zone in two games to begin the season, piling up 214 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards as well, and Henry will look to keep rolling in a Week 3 road trip to Dallas.