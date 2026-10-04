Henry carried the ball 23 times for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Titans. He also caught both his targets for six yards.

The star RB found the end zone for a fourth straight game to begin the season, rumbling in for a five-yard score on the Ravens; first possession. Henry already has seven rushing TDs, putting him firmly on pace for his ninth straight season in double digits, to go along with 374 rushing yards on 4.2 yards per carry. He'll look to extend his TD streak in in a Week 5 road trip to Atlanta.