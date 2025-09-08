Henry rumbled for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries while catching his lone target for 13 yards with a lost fumble in Sunday's 41-40 loss to the Bills.

Henry suffered the lowlight of Sunday's contest when the normally sure-handed back coughed up a fumble on Baltimore's final drive, allowing Buffalo to drive down the field for the game-winning FG. Fantasy managers won't lost any sleep over the rare fumble, as it came on the heels of a monstrous statistical performance from the 31-year-old. The perennial All-Pro lost just one fumble over his last two full seasons, so Sunday's faux pas should be considered an anomaly. Henry is showing no signs of slowing down heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Browns.