Ravens' Derrick Henry: Goes over century mark with TD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henry took 18 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.
Henry put it all together Sunday with his first game going over 100 rushing yards while also scoring a touchdown since his monster Week 1 performance. The 31-year-old is averaging 20.4 carries over Baltimore's last five contests after only seeing 12.8 totes per game over the team's 1-4 start the campaign. The surging Ravens figure to continue leaning on King Henry in hopes of a fifth-straight win next Sunday against the Jets.
