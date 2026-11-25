Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that Henry was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice after being placed back in concussion protocol, but the running back is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Texans, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

The Ravens had previously announced that Henry cleared the five-step protocol after being checked for a concussion late in Sunday's 35-33 loss to Carolina. However, Minter noted that the running back later had "a couple of small symptoms" crop up, resulting in him being subject to the protocol as the Ravens kicked off Week 12 prep, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The fact that Henry was able to practice in some fashion Wednesday indicates that he's already cleared a couple steps of the protocol, but he'll still need to upgrade to full activity and pass neurological tests before he's officially given the green light to play Sunday.