Henry will head the Ravens' Week 1 game against the Colts with Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali as his lone backup options, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Though Keaton Mitchell is now with the Chargers after the Ravens non-tendered him back in the spring, Henry will be supported by a pair of familiar complements in Hill and Ali, both of whom were on the roster during Henry's first two seasons in Baltimore. Ali is expected to serve as the Ravens' primary kickoff returner and will see most of his snaps on special teams, while Hill returns to a familiar role as the top change-of-pace/pass-catching option in the backfield. Rookie fifth-round pick Adam Randall (undisclosed) could also factor into the equation at some point this season, though not until at least Week 5 after the Ravens placed him on injured reserve with a designation to return. The makeup of the Ravens backfield once again points to the 32-year-old Henry handling a workhorse role in 2026, after he averaged 19.6 touches and exactly one touchdown per game over the prior two seasons.