Henry rushed the ball 20 times for 75 yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Vikings. He added three receptions on three targets for nine yards.

Henry saw at least 20 carries for the third time in his last four games, though he struggled to find much running room. He had long gains of 14 and 13 yards, but nine of his 20 rushing attempts went for two or fewer yards. Henry has now been held below 100 rushing yards in six of nine games for the campaign, with his six touchdowns propping up his fantasy value.