Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Henry's absence during the final drive of Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Patriots was due to a planned "rotation," Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Henry had built steam by the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss, in which he logged 18 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns while also losing one fumble. Nonetheless, it was Keaton Mitchell who started the entirety of Baltimore's final drive, within which he rushed twice for four yards. On the night, Mitchell rushed a total of nine times for 13 yards. Harbaugh's statement at least confirms that Henry didn't miss the final drive due to any sort of injury, but fantasy managers would certainly prefer Henry's utilization to have spanned the final stretches of a must-win contest in which he averaged 7.1 YPC. Harbaugh noted that in retrospect he "would rather have had [Henry] starting the [final] drive." The veteran RB will look to remain impactful as the Ravens fight to stick around in the AFC playoff picture on the road against Green Bay on Saturday.