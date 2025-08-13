Ravens' Derrick Henry: Not in line to play vs. Cowboys
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henry is among the key Ravens' players not slated to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Henry, who also didn't play in last Thursday's preseason opener, is no lock to see any action in the Ravens' Aug. 23 preseason finale, either. Ahead of Week 1, he's entrenched as a high-volume No. 1 option in a backfield that also includes Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali.
More News
-
Ravens' Derrick Henry: Not playing Thursday•
-
Ravens' Derrick Henry: Gets two-year extension with Ravens•
-
Ravens' Derrick Henry: Wants to finish career in Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Derrick Henry: Potential extension candidate•
-
Ravens' Derrick Henry: Solid showing in season-ending loss•
-
Ravens' Derrick Henry: Cementing place in history•