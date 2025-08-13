Henry is among the key Ravens' players not slated to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Henry, who also didn't play in last Thursday's preseason opener, is no lock to see any action in the Ravens' Aug. 23 preseason finale, either. Ahead of Week 1, he's entrenched as a high-volume No. 1 option in a backfield that also includes Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali.