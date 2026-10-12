Henry rushed 24 times for 102 yards while catching one of two targets for an 18-yard touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 overtime win over the Falcons. He also ran in a two-point conversion.

Henry unsurprisingly worked as the focal point of Baltimore's offense in the absence of Lamar Jackson (ankle). The star running back pulled the Ravens within two points with his 18-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Baltimore's two-point conversion attempt after that touchdown failed, but Henry took matters into his own hands to convert a game-tying two-point conversion out of the wildcat formation with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter. He then tacked on 32 rushing yards on Baltimore's touchdown drive in OT to top the century mark on the ground for the first time since Week 1. Henry has opened his 11th NFL season with a five-game touchdown streak, producing seven rushing touchdowns and one receiving score ahead of a Week 6 trip to Cleveland.