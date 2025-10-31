Henry rushed 19 times for 119 yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Ravens' 28-6 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Henry's yardage total, which was partly fueled by a game-long 35-yard run, was his third highest of the season and marked his second time over the 100-yard mark in the last three contests. The bruising running back also has seen his carry volume tick up after averaging just 11.5 per game between Weeks 2-5, as he's logged between 19 and 24 rush attempts in the last three contests. Henry should remain in an elevated role during a Week 10 road matchup against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 9.