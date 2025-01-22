Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that the team will "look at" potentially extending Henry this offseason, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Henry is currently heading into the final season of the two-year, $16 million contract he inked with Baltimore after departing Tennessee as a free agent last offseason. The Ravens are now incentivized to restructure the deal -- which carries a potential 'out' for $3.9 million in dead cap -- and it's no surprise that the team would prefer to do so in the form of an extension beyond the 2025 season. Henry is coming off a phenomenal inaugural campaign in purple and black, having compiled 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on a career-high 5.9 yards per carry across 17 games, in addition to a 19-193-2 receiving line. The 31-year-old was also productive in the Ravens' two playoff games, carrying 42 times for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Henry hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, and as long as he's playing at an elite level, he'll remain an ideal complement in the backfield to dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson.