Henry rushed 24 times for 140 yards in the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Chargers on Monday night.

Facing a defense that had ranked in the top half of the league in multiple metrics against the run, Henry ran roughshod throughout the night on his way to a robust 5.8 yards per carry. The bruising back crossed the century mark on the ground for the first time since Week 9 and for the sixth time overall in his Ravens debut campaign. Henry did go without a target for the second straight game after recording a catch in four consecutive contests from Weeks 7-10, but he's riding high for a showdown against Saquon Barkley and his Eagles teammates in a Week 13 home showdown late Sunday afternoon that could serve as a Super Bowl preview.