Henry rushed the ball eight times for 42 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs. He added two receptions on three targets for 16 yards.

The Ravens attempted only 17 rushes as a team, with Lamar Jackson accounting for six of those. That left Henry with limited volume, with four rushes in each half. He performed efficiently enough by gaining double-digit yards on two carries and one reception, but the game script ultimately held him back. Henry has had a poor start to the season with three lost fumbles in high-profile situations, and he's now been held to 50 or fewer rushing yards in three consecutive games.