Henry rushed 10 times for 60 yards and a touchdown while bringing in his only target for 44 yards in the Ravens' 32-14 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

Henry appeared well on his way to a stellar night when he rumbled for a 28-yard touchdown with 6:33 remaining in the first quarter, a run that turned out to be his longest of the night. However, game script would progressively turn against the Ravens' ground attack in the second half as the Bengals expanded their lead, leading to Henry's opportunities being significantly capped. The talented back's best play of the night actually came on his one catch, on which he carved out his longest gain of the season through the air. Henry has hit or eclipsed the 60-yard mark on the ground in eight consecutive games heading into a Week 14 home divisional clash against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 7.