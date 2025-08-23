Henry didn't play at all during the preseason, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Neither did Lamar Jackson, Justice Hill, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman or Mark Andrews, among others. Henry didn't miss any time with injuries during spring practices or training camp, seemingly still going strong at age 31. His next game will be in the same location as his last one, with the Ravens heading to Buffalo in Week 1 after losing there in the second round of the playoffs. Henry took 16 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown in the loss, unable to approach his season-high total of 199 rushing yards from Baltimore's Week 4 home win over Buffalo.