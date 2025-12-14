Henry carried the ball 11 times for 100 yards in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Bengals.

It's the fifth time this season henry has reached the century mark in rushing yards this season, but his 11 totes were by far his lowest volume in any of those performances, as he posted three runs of over 20 yards in the third quarter to help put the game away. Henry is gaining momentum once again late in a campaign, and over the last three games he's averaging 5.5 yards per carry. The veteran back will look to keep rolling in Week 16 against the Patriots as the Ravens scramble to try and remain in the playoff picture.