Henry took 20 carries for 126 yards while failing to catch his only target in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Steelers.

Henry was held out of the end zone after scoring an eye-opening six touchdowns over his last two appearances, but he still managed to reach the century mark in rushing yards for the fourth week in a row. The 31-year-old continues to defy logic by maintaining an elite level of play in his 10th year in the league. King Henry amassed a 307-1,595-16 rushing line across 17 starts with Baltimore in 2025. While the Ravens' season ended in heartbreaking fashion Sunday, Henry remains under contract through 2027 and should continue leading the team's downhill rushing attack while producing elite fantasy numbers in standard formats next season.