Henry rushed 11 times for 53 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for seven yards in the Ravens' 36-10 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

It was a nightmare of an afternoon for the Ravens offense, which lost both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) during the first half and struggled to move the ball with emergency quarterback Joe Fangano at the helm. Henry's rushing opportunities ultimately suffered as Baltimore's deficit grew, but he managed to punch in a two-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter before matters got out of hand. It's been a relatively rough three-game stretch for Henry following a 102-yard effort on the ground against the Falcons in Week 5, and with reports emerging Jackson will be placed on injured reserve, the talented back's best hope for reasonable game scripts for the foreseeable future lies in Huntley's ability to regain health.